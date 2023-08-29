Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber hold hands as they step out for date night in Beverly Hills

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber reportedly started dating 2021 and have been spotted together many times since

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were seen enjoying a date night together on Monday. The couple dined at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

Gerber, who is 21 years old, appeared at ease as she held onto her boyfriend's hand. She was dressed in a partially zipped brown vest top and black baggy pants.

Gerber accessorized with a green handbag, black flats, and silver earrings. Her hair was styled in loose curls with a middle part. The pair seemed to be enjoying some quality time together during their outing.

Butler, who is known for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis, was seen wearing a black leather jacket, matching pants, and boots during their date night. He also donned a black Das Klown T-shirt, complemented by a stylishly messy hairstyle.

The couple's romantic relationship was first reported in December 2021 when they were seen spending time together in Los Angeles. Since then, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

"She seems really happy," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "All of her friends think he's really cute."

In March of the following year, Butler and Gerber made their red-carpet debut as a couple in Los Angeles at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party.

Butler opted for a classic loose black suit, while Gerber dazzled in a shimmering gold crop top paired with a high-waisted green-and-red skirt.