Tuesday, August 29, 2023
'Black Panther' star remembers Chadwick Boseman on third anniversary

Chadwick Boseman's third anniversary is here, and his Black Panther co-stars have not forgotten him.

Taking to Instagram, Lupita Nyong'o, who played the late actor's love interest in the Marvel film, shared a throwback black and white photo.

"Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of chadwickboseman's death. The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again," Lupita began

Adding, "We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy."

"Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept," she continued. "But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence."

Proving his acting mettle, the deceased star awe-struck fans and glittered critics with his performances in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Marshall and Da 5 Bloods.

At 43, Chadwick succumbed to colon cancer in 2020 after battling the deadly disease since 2016.

