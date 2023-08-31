'Strike Force Five' podcast raises funds for staff amid Writers strike

A joint effort for a charitable cause is underway, as five renowned hosts of late-night talk shows are collaborating.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and John Oliver have introduced a special podcast series called "Strike Force Five" on Spotify. The series is aimed at raising funds for the support of late-night show staffers who have been impacted by the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

In the inaugural episode released on a Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel disclosed an interesting tidbit. He mentioned that on-screen 'rival' Matt Damon and his close friend Ben Affleck had expressed their willingness to contribute by covering a week's worth of salaries for the employees of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

However, despite the heartwarming gesture, Kimmel decided to decline the offer, stating, "I do not say no but I felt that that was not their responsibility." The 55-year-old host provided insight into his decision not to accept the generous proposal from the Hollywood heavyweights.

A light-hearted exchange followed, with Seth Meyers playfully asking if the offer could be "transferable," prompting Stephen Colbert to humorously suggest, "Can you accept and then redirect the money to us?"

The discussion arose as Kimmel initiated the episode by inquiring whether his fellow late-night hosts were experiencing restlessness due to the circumstances.

The benevolence extended beyond Damon and Affleck. Kimmel also shared that Ryan Reynolds, a prominent figure in Hollywood, had extended an offer of free Mint Mobile service for an entire year to the show staff who were currently without work. Mint Mobile, a co-sponsor of the "Strike Force Five" podcast, is involved in the endeavor.

The new podcast series is scheduled to run for a minimum of 12 weeks. All five celebrated late-night hosts will take part in each episode, with each host taking a turn to lead the conversation.