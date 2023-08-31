 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Strike Force Five' podcast raises funds for staff amid Writers strike

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Strike Force Five podcast raises funds for staff amid Writers strike
'Strike Force Five' podcast raises funds for staff amid Writers strike

A joint effort for a charitable cause is underway, as five renowned hosts of late-night talk shows are collaborating.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and John Oliver have introduced a special podcast series called "Strike Force Five" on Spotify. The series is aimed at raising funds for the support of late-night show staffers who have been impacted by the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

In the inaugural episode released on a Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel disclosed an interesting tidbit. He mentioned that on-screen 'rival' Matt Damon and his close friend Ben Affleck had expressed their willingness to contribute by covering a week's worth of salaries for the employees of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

However, despite the heartwarming gesture, Kimmel decided to decline the offer, stating, "I do not say no but I felt that that was not their responsibility." The 55-year-old host provided insight into his decision not to accept the generous proposal from the Hollywood heavyweights.

A light-hearted exchange followed, with Seth Meyers playfully asking if the offer could be "transferable," prompting Stephen Colbert to humorously suggest, "Can you accept and then redirect the money to us?"

The discussion arose as Kimmel initiated the episode by inquiring whether his fellow late-night hosts were experiencing restlessness due to the circumstances.

The benevolence extended beyond Damon and Affleck. Kimmel also shared that Ryan Reynolds, a prominent figure in Hollywood, had extended an offer of free Mint Mobile service for an entire year to the show staff who were currently without work. Mint Mobile, a co-sponsor of the "Strike Force Five" podcast, is involved in the endeavor.

The new podcast series is scheduled to run for a minimum of 12 weeks. All five celebrated late-night hosts will take part in each episode, with each host taking a turn to lead the conversation.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘overlooking & hiding’ Kate Middleton’s support: ‘Wants the limelight’

Prince Harry’s ‘overlooking & hiding’ Kate Middleton’s support: ‘Wants the limelight’
Adam Driver reveals he didn't drive a Ferrari in his 'Ferrari' film

Adam Driver reveals he didn't drive a Ferrari in his 'Ferrari' film
'Petty’ Prince Harry is staging a ‘Romeo & Juliet’ play

'Petty’ Prince Harry is staging a ‘Romeo & Juliet’ play
Will Meghan Markle repeat history with Prince Harry? video

Will Meghan Markle repeat history with Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle shocked ex-husband with 'special package' to end marriage?

Meghan Markle shocked ex-husband with 'special package' to end marriage?
Ivy Queen will be honoured at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Ivy Queen will be honoured at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Is 'Vikings' Lagertha actor Katheryn Winnick gay?

Is 'Vikings' Lagertha actor Katheryn Winnick gay?
Young Princess Diana 'submitted' her happines to 'crush' King Charles video

Young Princess Diana 'submitted' her happines to 'crush' King Charles
Sam Asghari cuts off last connection with Britney Spears?

Sam Asghari cuts off last connection with Britney Spears?
Millions watch Taylor Swift's new video video

Millions watch Taylor Swift's new video
Salma Hayek brings the heat in sultry new snap

Salma Hayek brings the heat in sultry new snap
Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus’ proves Prince William has ‘done nothing’ in life

Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus’ proves Prince William has ‘done nothing’ in life