Friday, September 01, 2023
Miley Cyrus dad Billy Ray Cyrus discusses Firerose romance after Tish Cyrus wedding

Miley Cyrus estranged dad Billy Ray Cyrus chose to gush over his new lover Firerose just a week after his ex-wife Tish Cyrus tied the knot with Dominic Purcell.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the country singer and Firerose talked about their new music and relationship a year after getting engaged.

"It has been a beautiful whirlwind," Firerose said of their romance. "I'm just so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life."

Billy Ray and FIrerose worked together on music during the Covid 19 pandemic, however, their feelings for each other changed after the former parted ways with Tish in 2022.

Firerose supported Billy Ray in the aftermath of his breakup from Tish after 28 years of marriage, said she was "just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him" during his split.

"She’s the real deal,” Billy Ray gushed. “When we began sharing the music, it evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist."

He added, "Again, we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."

At the time Billy Ray and Firerose got together, their huge age gap sparked reactions, however, the lovebirds do not seem to mind it.

"We're kind of like peanut butter and jelly," he insisted. "I'm a left-handed, singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Ky., and she's a trained orchestral musician."

Their loved-up interview comes just a week after Tish exchanged vows with the Prison Break star in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Malibu.

While Tish and Billy Ray’s three eldest kids, Miley, Brandi and Trace, attended the event, their younger ones, Braison and Noah Cyrus decided to snub the nuptials for Walmart shopping. 

