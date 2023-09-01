Nicki Minaj urges Drake to release postponed album 'For All The Dogs'

Nicki Minaj took to social media on Thursday to send a message to her fellow rapper, Drake, who had recently postponed the release of his highly-anticipated album, "For All The Dogs."

Amazon Music had initially slated the album for release on August 25th, but fans were left disappointed as it failed to drop as scheduled.

In an Instagram Live session, the 40-year-old Nicki urged Drake, 36, to release the album, emphasizing the strong demand from her fan base, known as The Barbz. She stated firmly, "Drake, I'm not going to tell you one more time. The Barbz want the album!' He can be Champage Papi, I don't care Papi, The Barbz want the album."

During her message, Nicki sported a distinctive look, wearing a black bandana and a vibrant hot pink Fendi hoodie.

It's worth noting that Amazon Music had previously confirmed the album's release date in a tweet that was later deleted, where they had playfully mentioned Drake's son's artistic talent, saying, "Drizzy's son has a future as a cover artist. new @drake august 25th!!"

Drake himself had hinted at the album's release date during a concert on July 26th, encouraging his audience to make new friends, enjoy themselves, and promising, "I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some sh*t."

He further expressed his dedication to his fans, stating, "Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud."

In a unique twist, Drake revealed that his son, Adonis, had contributed to the album by creating the cover art, showcasing his artwork on social media, and posting an Instagram photo featuring Adonis with his grandmother Sandi Graham.

The forthcoming album, "For All the Dogs," is set to include collaborations with renowned artists like three-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny and 10-time Grammy nominee Nicki Minaj.