Emma Thompson’s hilarious antics steal the show at DVF Awards

Emma Thompson had a fun night at the DVF Awards with Amal and George Clooney

Emma Thompson had a fun night attending the Diane Von Furstenberg Award at the 80th Venice International Film Festival as she hung out with Amal and George Clooney.

During the evening, Emma playfully interacted with George, grabbing his seat reservation sign and teasingly biting it while he tried to take it back.

The Sense and Sensibility actress looked radiant in a black floral dress with a front slit, which showcased her toned legs. She paired the dress with chunky black biker boots.

Amal, a human rights lawyer, looked stunning in a blush lace dress with a tulle overskirt. She wore Aquazzurra strappy metallic sandals and styled her brunette hair in soft waves. Amal received the DVF Leadership Award along with four other women.

George, known for his dashing looks, wore a black suit with a slightly unbuttoned navy shirt.

The DVF website provided a bio for Amal, highlighting her accomplishments as a human rights lawyer.

The bio mentioned her work in defending victims of injustice around the world, representing clients in international courts, and advocating for freedom for unjustly detained journalists.

It reads: “Amal Clooney is an award-winning human rights lawyer who has spent the past two decades defending victims of injustice around the world. She represents clients before international courts, including the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights.”

“Amal has represented high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, such as the Yazidi women and girls enslaved by ISIS, civilians attacked by Sudanese militia and government forces in Darfur, and female activists imprisoned around the globe.”

“Her track record in securing freedom for unjustly detained journalists around the world is unmatched. She is currently serving on the Task Force on Accountability for Crimes Committed in Ukraine, to support justice for victims of war crimes and other human rights abuses.”

The awards were established in 2010 to honor women who have made significant contributions to women's causes, and each recipient receives a $100,000 grant for their non-profit organization.