Air chief reaffirms PAF commitment to robust alliances with Turkey, Hungary

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu meets Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Turkish Air Force Academy on September 1, 2023. — PAF

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu expresses his gratitude to Turkish president.

Chief of air staff meets Hungarian army chief General Gabor Böröndi.

CAS visit to Turkiye signifies enduring commitment of two nations.

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) commitment to fostering a robust partnership with the Turkish Air Force, on a landmark visit to Turkiye.



The air chief visited the friendly country on a special invitation by the Turkish Presidency to attend the prestigious Graduation and Flag Detachment Ceremony as the guest of honour, the PAF said in an official statement issued on Friday.

The ceremony, which was held at Turkish Air Force Academy, was also attended by Minister of State for Defence and Deputy Prime Minister of the State of Qatar Dr Khalid Bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, along with senior military commanders and high-level state officials from across the world.

The event is a moment of immense pride and accomplishment for the graduating cadets as they mark the culmination of their rigorous training and embark on their journey as officers of the Turkish Air Force.

The presence of Air Chief Marshal Sidhu there added to the significance of this event and underscored the deep-rooted camaraderie between the two air forces, the communique added.

The air chief, it further said, interacted with various high-level dignitaries including Commander of Turkish Air Force Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for extending such a warm invitation and reaffirmed PAF's commitment to fostering a strong alliance with his country's air force.

He also emphasised the shared values and aspirations that form the foundation of the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye. "Chief of the air staff expressed his unwavering commitment to enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation with Turkiye, especially in the field of defence production, two-way sharing of technology and the joint development of fifth generation fighter aircraft."

Moreover, he reiterated his resolve to further deepen the strong bond of friendship that unites the two nations in the face of shared challenges and wished to explore further avenues of collaboration in the defence and aviation sectors.

The PAF also said that as a follow-up to the recent Strategic Framework Agreement on Defence Collaboration, the visit serves as a testament to the deep-rooted historical, religious, cultural and strategic bonds shared between the two nations.

"Owing to this strategic framework, Turkiye's leading firms have already committed to strategic partnership by establishing their offices in the recently inaugurated 'Alpha Techno Square' of Pakistan's esteemed National Aerospace Science and Technology Park.

"Subject framework has the potential to pave the way for enhanced cooperation and exchange across various sectors, particularly in aerospace and technology. The collaboration has also opened doors for joint ventures, technology transfer and knowledge sharing between the two countries, fostering growth and innovation in the aerospace industry."

During his trip abroad, the CAS also called on Chief of General Staff of Hungarian Defence Forces General Gabor Böröndi. The meeting provided a valuable opportunity for the military leadership of both sides to engage in fruitful discussions concerning mutual interests, strategic objectives and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation.

The air chief also conveyed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening the existing partnership between the two countries and exploring possibilities for further collaboration in the defence sector.

The historic visit of Air Chief Marshal Sidhu to Turkiye not only strengthens the existing ties between the two brotherly countries but also signifies the enduring commitment of both nations to work collaboratively towards a more secure and prosperous region, the statement concluded.