Doja Cat fires back at online critics: 'I don't diss people I'm inspired by'

Doja Cat has recently clapped back at her critics who leave nasty messages in the comment section of her Instagram posts.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Doja slammed the critics, explaining that she never disses rappers, adding that she has no respect for haters and admires and supports stars like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

The 27-year-old musician posted a statement that read, "I don't diss people I am inspired by, and I don't diss people I look up to. I don't diss people who don't attack and harass me every day. YALL do. She doesn't. They don't. You all are the problem."

The statement continued, "People don't want to accept that I'm dissing them, so they try to pin it on Cardi, Nicki, Meg, and every other female rapper. I don't diss rappers; I diss critics. Stay bored. Stay reaching."

Doja concluded her statement by saying, "To be 100 per cent clear, because I know you all need me to talk REEEAL SLOOOOW for you, I am not dissing anyone but the fu***ing phonies in my comment section."

Her clarification comes after she announced the release date of her new album, Scarlet. She announced that the album will be released on September 22, 2023.