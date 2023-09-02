 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Lady Gaga sings ‘Fly Me to The Moon’ for late Tony Bennett, widow Susan Benedetto

Lady Gaga paid tribute to famous jazz pop singer and her late mentor, Tony Bennett, at her concert in Las Vegas.

The Poker Face crooner remembered the legendary star on-stage while revealing that she has dedicated the whole show to Bennett.

Gaga spoke on stage, stating, “The truth is I didn’t know exactly what to say about Tony because the truth is, this whole show was for Tony, everything.” 

The A Star is Born actor then sang a slowed version of Fly Me to The Moon, and even mentioned Bennett's widow, Susan Benedetto's name during the song.

Gaga also dedicated a separate song to Benedetto, who was also there in the audience. “Susan, this is for you, and I’m going to get through it, I promise. And I’ll never do it as well as Tony, but I’ll try,” said Gaga.  

The singer-actor resumed her Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano Las Vegas residency last week. The 37-year-old pop singer honored the legendary musician after he passed away in July, 2023 after battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

Gaga and Bennett became friends in 2011 after they met at a gala. The duo became close and recorded two Grammy-winning albums, Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale. Ever since his passing, the Shallow singer has been honoring his legacy. 

