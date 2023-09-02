Kim Kardashian snubs Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker with ‘insensitive’ post

Kim Kardashian was dubbed insensitive after she failed to comment on the ongoing emergency in her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker’s life.

After the musician had to postpone Blink 102’s shows in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin due to an "urgent family matter,” fans suspect that the Poosh founder is in labour.

Meanwhile, Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler said that "whenever they [Blink-182] have to cancel shows, it's a really big deal."

However, the Skims founder did not feel the need to address the matter on her social media, as reported by The Sun, instead, she chose to flaunt her cute silk pajamas.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kim showed off her "cute" new personalized silk pajamas in three colors for her private jet.

"Look at how cute Marnie is. She made all these slips that say Kim Air – this one says Kim Hair – so I can have them,” she said in the video. "How cute is Marnie?"

She also shared a personalized note from the person who created the pieces, explaining that it was a "thank you for the best 12 hours in Paris!"