‘Self-indulgent’ Prince Harry is ‘full of vengeance and hatred’

Saturday, September 02, 2023
Prince Harry has just been put on blast for putting his allegedly vengeful and hate-filled spirt out for the whole world to see.

Allegations against the Duke of Sussex have been presented by royal commentator and author Amanda Platell.

She broke everything during one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

She started the converastion off by lauding the duke’s attempts at giving light to a major issue and said, “What an incredible achievement the Games is.”

“One that shows the Harry we like to remember — compassionate, driven, and with a determination to honour the brave troops he served alongside in Afghanistan.”

“A side of Harry reminiscent of his mother Diana who so empathised with the vulnerable — whether AIDS patients or landmine victims.”

However, she later chimed in to say, “sadly, the series has also given us a glimpse of the other Harry — the self-indulgent, petulant, put-upon victim, full of vengeance and hatred for those he believes have done him down.”

Ms Platell also added, “Harry could not simply make a documentary about those valiant men and women.”

Before concluding she also chimed in to say, “He had to turn the spotlight on his story and lambast the hated media for supposedly ignoring and failing to support wounded British soldiers.”

