King Charles has ‘little joy left’ in life: report

Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have just been accused of ‘ruining’ King Charles’

Revelations about this difficult time has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Tom Bower.

According to Express UK, he recently broke everything down.

In reference to King Charles’ reign, Mr Bower admitted that ‘problems’ like Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are not making anything easy.

Mr Bower started the converastion off by saying, “There's little joy at the moment,” for the current King of England.

Because even though “the coronation clearly was a success, but there's too much in the firing line and too many problems to solve.”

“And the solutions aren't easy, especially because of Harry and Andrew.”

For those unversed with the problems, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have overtaken media attention for the past year.

In terms of Prince Harry, it started with his UK exit, and with Prince Andrew it revolved around his exposed involvement with the infamous Jeffery Epstein. 

