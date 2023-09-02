Prince William always had 'fun' with Prince Harry back when they were 'bestfriends'

Prince William and Prince Harry have gone from best friends to strangers over the course of their lives, says a former royal employee.

Royal butler Grant Harrold notes how the two brothers were close to each other before they got married and their wives entered the frame.



Grant explained on behalf of 'Spine Genie': "They were always having fun together and having banter. They played practical jokes and wound each other up, but it was harmless. They were best friends and they had the same friends, too."



He added: "I remember going to the pub to meet them once. When I arrived, they called my name, I turned around and they were behind me. They were both very sociable boys."



"And that's what's so sad about it now, how they've gone from best of friends to non-existent really. They have become so distant. I know quite a few of Harry's friends, who don't hear from him at all now either," the former butler continued.



William and Harry have been distant from one another soon after the latter decided to quit his duties as a senior royal emember of the family and move to the US with his wife.