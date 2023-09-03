'Barbie' conquers world after home sweep

Barbie's successes are far from over as the pinkmania has swept the home base and, now, the globe.

The popular childhood character reinvented by Greta Gerwig's 'Midas touch' has registered an indelible mark on the cinematic world’s history as the fantasy-comedy becomes the highest-grossing movie of 2023 by generating $1.36 billion at the global box office, elbowing out Universal and Illumination’s animated blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Earlier, Ryan Gosling-starred dethroned 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part Two to clinch the spot at the Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing global release list.

Moreover, the film's bonanza also jacked up its lead paycheque as Margot Robbie was set to gain $50 million in salary and box-office bonuses.

Produced by the Australian actor's company LuckyChap Entertainment, the massive-hit Mattel doll flick has returned the favour, per Variety.

Besides, Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach are also in line to get a bumper slice from ridiculously high profits.