Kim Kardashian rethinks co-parenting with Kanye West after Italy antics?

Kanye West is wearing his unapologetic behaviour on his sleeves despite the outcry on social media. But the outspoken rapper latest public stunts has put Kim Kardashian reportedly in a tight spot, as their kids also used the internet.

Recently, the Chicago rapstar has poked the decency limits as he sported an extremely bold wardrobe along with his wife, Bianca Censori, in Italy.

As their shockingly revealing fashion statement angered the Italians, the Donda hitmaker's ex-wife is also seemingly disturbed.

Previously admitting the pitfalls of co-parenting with Ye, an insider revealed the fashion mogul's thoughts on the shenanigans of her baby-daddy.

"Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca - like how will she explain it all to the kids?," making her parenting job even more challenging, as she previously strived to protect the musician's image in front of their kids'.

The source told The Us Sun, "She's embarrassed and worried for him - he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right."

Adding, "It's hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it."

Kim and Kanye share four children. After their less-than-cordial divorce, the duo sparred on the kids' future, especially the education.

Last October, the 46-year-old told Tucker Carlson that he wanted his kids to study in his Donda Academy as he distrusted the mainstream schools.

"What they do is take all of the celebrities, the actors and the basketball players, and throw them in this one school, and they indoctrinate the kids," the Grammy winner said in the Fox interview.

"My son, Psalm, is brilliant. So right now, they are looking to figure out how to indoctrinate him to make him be another part of the system."

Tensions between the ex-couple related to co-parenting turned so high that Yeezy maker asked for his father, Ray West, intervention.

"I was begging him to call Kim and he was refusing to do it. He said, 'I don't want to talk.' And I said, 'Dad, I need your help. I can't see my kids, I can't do this," Kanye told Hollywood Unlocked last year.