Cristiano Ronaldo reaches remarkable 850 career goals milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 850th career goal as Al Nassr triumphed 5-1 against Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League over the weekend.



Ronaldo's impressive performance included netting his sixth goal in the last three games and providing two assists, contributing significantly to Al Nassr's third consecutive league win.

Sadio Mane also left his mark on the scoresheet, showcasing the team's formidable attacking prowess.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo, ever the team player, took to social media to share his joy, saying, "Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let’s go @AlNassrFC... 850 career goals and still counting!"

Al Nassr's recent resurgence is notable, especially after an initial stumble with two league losses this season. However, they have now bounced back impressively, scoring a remarkable 14 goals in their last three games, putting them just four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo's prowess in front of the goal has propelled him to the top of the league's scoring charts this season with six goals, surpassing former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

This season has brought a new sense of optimism for Al Nassr fans. Their earlier disappointment in Ronaldo's debut season in Saudi Arabia, where he scored abundantly but failed to secure a trophy, has been overshadowed by recent successes.

The team clinched victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup, defeating Al-Hilal in extra time, and secured a coveted spot in the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League with a come-from-behind win in the playoff round. Ronaldo played a pivotal role in these accomplishments, including scoring twice in the Cup final.

In their latest match against Al-Hazm, Ronaldo once again displayed his dominance, scoring and assisting on two other goals, further establishing himself as a key figure in Al Nassr's pursuit of victory.