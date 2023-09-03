Sam Asghari defaming Britney Spears so he’d have grounds to renegotiate prenup?

 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have decided to part ways and rumors are rife that it’s because the former cheated on her spouse.

Now it has come to light that may be there is little to no truth to it, and Asghari might be behind the false agenda.

Spears wrote in an Instagram post, on August 18, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business.”

The aspiring actor had already broken the news a day earlier on the photo sharing app, stating, “My wife and I have decided to end our journey together … I wish her the best always.”

The separation now doesn’t seem to be as respectful after a source revealed to In Touch that Spears had been cheating on Asghari, and that’s why they’re getting a divorce. 

However, another insider came to the Toxic singer’s rescue as they shared that Asghari started the false rumors about Spears' infidelity to get a bigger settlement than his wife.

“Britney says the accusations are garbage,” said the source. “And it wouldn’t surprise her if Sam came up with the rumor himself, then leaked it through one of his media buddies so he’d have grounds to negotiate a larger settlement or get more out of the prenup.”

