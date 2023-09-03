King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’

 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is allegedly at odds with Buckingham Palace due to their ‘simmering resentment’ of her that is ‘almost palpable’.

Royal author and commentator Victoria Ward issued these claims and sentiments.

Her revelations have been shared in a piece for The Telegraph.

The royal editor started off by saying, “The Duke and Duchess are no strangers to controversy – their very existence in Montecito being the result of a boat-rocking exercise of epic proportions.”

“If they had sought a quieter, calmer life when they left the UK to plough their own furrow, the past 12 months have been anything but.”

“The death of Elizabeth II only served to expose the gulf between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family, the simmering resentment almost palpable as the couple were treated like pariahs.”

All of this was simply exuberated once Prince Harry’s memoir Spare came out, and the fan was furthered fanned because the UK lawsuit, as well as via the Spotify deal breakdown and the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

In reference to all this Ms Ward also chimed in to say, “Having made such a noise about being joined at the hip, with gushing analogies about entwined palm trees and salt and pepper pots, reality is setting in.”

Even though the “bumps in the road have been put down to growing pains.”

