Internet in Frenzy over Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's rumoured split

The rumours regarding the split of celebrity couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have generated a lot of buzz on the internet, as netizens appear to be losing their faith in true love.

Netizens have taken to various social media platforms to express their opinion regarding the possible split of pop star Joe and his wife Sophie Turner.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one of the users wrote, "Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting divorced like what the fu*k is going on with 2023."

Another lamented that true love doesn't exist anymore, saying, "Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner getting divorced? True love really doesn’t exist anymore."

A third one also posed the question of whether Sophie and Joe are getting divorced or not and wrote, "Ryan and Bake are my last hope to believe that true love still exists in this world."

A fourth netizen wrote, "Joe Jonas wrote “hesitate” for Sophie Turner. What do you mean they may now be getting a divorce?"

Earlier, TMZ reported that the couple had decided to split after facing six months of serious marriage troubles.

Following the rumoured split reports, People magazine quoted a source as saying, "Joe has retained a divorce lawyer after four years of his marriage with Sophie."

The couple married in 2019 and share two kids: Willa, born in 2020, and an unnamed daughter whom they welcomed last year (2022).