Monday, September 04, 2023
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'civilized approach' amid split speculations

Monday, September 04, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'civilized approach' amid split speculations

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's split rumours have garnered a lot of attention on the internet, and now body language experts have dived into the matter, expressing their analysis of the rumoured split. 

The body language expert believes that the couple is keeping the door open for a possible reunion should life decisions and circumstances change.

It has been reported that the couple is determined to appear civilized amid divorce speculation.

In an interview with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said, "Sophie appeared to be dominant in the photos she shared from the recent 'Jonas Brothers' concerts."

The expert continued, "The kiss by Sophie on the back of Joe's hand tells a lot about their relationship," adding that the pair looked more like friends than a couple in their most recent pictures, taken just weeks before their split reports surfaced.

Judi says that gestures by the couple indicate that they will be parting ways as friends while still maintaining a level of respect and affection for each other. "Joe and Sophie will still share feelings of love and the kind of dedication that comes with sharing children."

Earlier, TMZ broke the news that Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Jonas Brothers pop star Joe Jonas have decided to end their four-year marriage following six months of serious problems. 

