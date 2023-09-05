Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t ‘built or achieved anything’: ‘Just wrote a CV’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s inability to build any kind of legacy has just come under the radar of experts who have begun calling them out.



Daniela Elser posed these claims and admissions regarding the Sussexes.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she started everything off by noting, “The Sussexes have not done or built or achieved anything of any real note since leaving the UK aside from making themselves some money and buying a house they could use to film the next season of the Bachelor in.”

Because “Think about it: The duke and duchess have talked about themselves, he’s written about himself, she’s talked about herself and they have proven happy to appear at charity events where they will pick up awards lauding their work. That’s not much of a CV.”

So its become evident now that “in summary: They need a win. Badly. And a big one.”

Not to mention, “They need a nice healthy stretch of non-stop glowing press coverage, reminding the world just what an appealing prospect they used to be. They need a tonal shift and to make ‘Sussex’ stand for something exciting, positive and energetic.”