Sophie Turner has a 'unique' style to parenting amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jones have two kids, who will be affected as they are reportedly going their separate ways. However, the Game of Thrones star has an interesting take on the upbringing of her children.



Speaking to ELLE UK last year, the 27-year-old said, "My daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do'."

Moreover, there was one mishap when the British actor's strict rule was broken after she accidentally posted her daughter Willa's video on Instagram, prompting her to issue a clarification in May this year.

"We have always advocated for our kids' rights to privacy, so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake."

Meanwhile, the alleged tensions between Sophie and Joe boiled to the point that the latter was reportedly taking care of the kids "pretty much all of the time" in the midst of his current tour leg with his brothers.