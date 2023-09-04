Prince Harry's friend uses Duke's picture to promote bootmaker

Polo player Nacho Figueras on Monday used a throwback picture with Prince Harry to promote the world's renowned polo boot craftsman.



Taking to Instagram, Nacho shared multiple photos including one with the Duke of Sussex.

The picture was taken during their recent visit to Asia to support Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry.

Prince Harry played in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on the 12th of August.



The Duke of Sussex played on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, against the Singapore Polo Club Team captained by Sentebale ambassador and Harry's long-time friend, Nacho Figueras.

