 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins marks 2nd anniversary with husband Charlie McDowell

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins marks 2nd anniversary with husband Charlie McDowell
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins marks 2nd anniversary with husband Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins, the British-American actress, who is married to film Director Charlie McDowell, marked her second marriage anniversary by sharing a sweet tribute for her husband.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old Emily in Paris actress posted a throwback picture of their wedding anniversary. The picture showed her donning a white bridal dress, holding a flower bouquet in her hand, and having a big grin on her face. 

She paid tribute to her 40-year-old husband in the caption of her post, as she wrote, "Two years today and a lifetime to come. I remember this moment, this day, and this excitement as vividly as if it were yesterday. And I feel the love, the support, and the magic 100 times more. I adore you @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t be more grateful to be your other half in life and love. "

The actress continued, "You make me a stronger, bolder, and brighter human. Thank you for being the greatest partner I could ever imagine and for making me smile like no other. Here’s to another 365 days of memories ahead, wherever in the world we find ourselves."

She concluded by saying, "I’d walk into the unknown with you any day and every day. With you by my side, it’s always an epic adventure."

Her friends and fans quickly took to the comment section to express their love for the celebrity couple. Selena Gomez posted two different comments, "Goals" and "My Heart (red heart emoji)," respectively. Ciara also wished the couple, as she wrote, "Happy Anniversary." 

More From Entertainment:

Shakira enjoys fun-filled weekend with kids in Miami video

Shakira enjoys fun-filled weekend with kids in Miami

Priscilla Presley gets candid on relationship with Elvis at 'Venice Film Festival' video

Priscilla Presley gets candid on relationship with Elvis at 'Venice Film Festival'
Gary Wright, 'Love is Alive' singer, passes away at 80

Gary Wright, 'Love is Alive' singer, passes away at 80

Karl Woods' Instagram post with Katie Price's daughter, Princess, sparks controversy

Karl Woods' Instagram post with Katie Price's daughter, Princess, sparks controversy
Kim Kardashian regrets leaving Kanye West amid Bianca Censori romance?

Kim Kardashian regrets leaving Kanye West amid Bianca Censori romance?
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares inspiring comeback story after 2018 health scare

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares inspiring comeback story after 2018 health scare
Miley Cyrus celebrates worldwide love for 'Used To Be Young' series video

Miley Cyrus celebrates worldwide love for 'Used To Be Young' series

Woody Allen challenges cancel culture at Venice film festival?

Woody Allen challenges cancel culture at Venice film festival?
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk still dating despite model's PDA photos with ex-Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk still dating despite model's PDA photos with ex-Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid launches highly anticipated 'Guest in Residence' Fall 2023 collection

Gigi Hadid launches highly anticipated 'Guest in Residence' Fall 2023 collection
Critics rave about Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ after ‘jewface’ controversy video

Critics rave about Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ after ‘jewface’ controversy

Prince Harry’s a ‘walking, talking famous figure’ of family dysfunction video

Prince Harry’s a ‘walking, talking famous figure’ of family dysfunction