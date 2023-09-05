'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins marks 2nd anniversary with husband Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins, the British-American actress, who is married to film Director Charlie McDowell, marked her second marriage anniversary by sharing a sweet tribute for her husband.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old Emily in Paris actress posted a throwback picture of their wedding anniversary. The picture showed her donning a white bridal dress, holding a flower bouquet in her hand, and having a big grin on her face.

She paid tribute to her 40-year-old husband in the caption of her post, as she wrote, "Two years today and a lifetime to come. I remember this moment, this day, and this excitement as vividly as if it were yesterday. And I feel the love, the support, and the magic 100 times more. I adore you @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t be more grateful to be your other half in life and love. "

The actress continued, "You make me a stronger, bolder, and brighter human. Thank you for being the greatest partner I could ever imagine and for making me smile like no other. Here’s to another 365 days of memories ahead, wherever in the world we find ourselves."



She concluded by saying, "I’d walk into the unknown with you any day and every day. With you by my side, it’s always an epic adventure."

Her friends and fans quickly took to the comment section to express their love for the celebrity couple. Selena Gomez posted two different comments, "Goals" and "My Heart (red heart emoji)," respectively. Ciara also wished the couple, as she wrote, "Happy Anniversary."