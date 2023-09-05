Prince Harry’s former girlfriend flaunts her killer dance moves, video goes viral

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has flaunted her killer dance moves a day after the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s dance video went viral on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Cressida shared a video where she can be seen dancing at the beach.

Harry’s former love flaunted her dance moves over Little Things by singer Adrián Berenguer.



Cressida shared the video a day after a romantic dance clip of Meghan and Harry from the private box from Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in California went viral on social media.

The royal couple’s dance video was posted by Eugenia Garavani on her Instagram handle with caption, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle star in a romantic moment at Beyoncé's Los Angeles concert.”

Meghan and Harry partied the night away on last Friday night. Doria Ragland also attended the event as they watched the concert from a private box.