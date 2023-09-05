 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend flaunts her killer dance moves, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend flaunts her killer dance moves, video goes viral

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has flaunted her killer dance moves a day after the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s dance video went viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Cressida shared a video where she can be seen dancing at the beach.

Harry’s former love flaunted her dance moves over Little Things by singer Adrián Berenguer.

Cressida shared the video a day after a romantic dance clip of Meghan and Harry from the private box from Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in California went viral on social media.

The royal couple’s dance video was posted by Eugenia Garavani on her Instagram handle with caption, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle star in a romantic moment at Beyoncé's Los Angeles concert.”

Meghan and Harry partied the night away on last Friday night. Doria Ragland also attended the event as they watched the concert from a private box.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s plan to ‘overtake’ Kate Middleton popularity disclosed video

Meghan Markle’s plan to ‘overtake’ Kate Middleton popularity disclosed
Miley Cyrus dropped pretty penny for entire Bangerz Tour in 2014: Here's why

Miley Cyrus dropped pretty penny for entire Bangerz Tour in 2014: Here's why
King Charles likely to 'reach out' son Prince Harry on his 39th birthday

King Charles likely to 'reach out' son Prince Harry on his 39th birthday
Prince Harry knows ‘no one wants to see him’ in the UK: ‘No hopes are left’ video

Prince Harry knows ‘no one wants to see him’ in the UK: ‘No hopes are left’
Did Timothee, Kylie just go public with their 'casual relationship'?

Did Timothee, Kylie just go public with their 'casual relationship'?
Kate Middleton, Prince William dubbed ‘attention seeker’ with latest decision video

Kate Middleton, Prince William dubbed ‘attention seeker’ with latest decision
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to travel to France amid Harry’s visit to Britain

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to travel to France amid Harry’s visit to Britain
Selena Gomez beats Kylie, Hailey in no.1 celebrity beauty brand race: report

Selena Gomez beats Kylie, Hailey in no.1 celebrity beauty brand race: report
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins marks 2nd anniversary with husband Charlie McDowell

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins marks 2nd anniversary with husband Charlie McDowell
Shakira enjoys fun-filled weekend with kids in Miami video

Shakira enjoys fun-filled weekend with kids in Miami

Gary Wright, 'Love is Alive' singer, passes away at 80

Gary Wright, 'Love is Alive' singer, passes away at 80

Karl Woods' Instagram post with Katie Price's daughter, Princess, sparks controversy

Karl Woods' Instagram post with Katie Price's daughter, Princess, sparks controversy