'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' bags a screen at Busan Film Festival

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Karan Johar’s recent blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been selected for the prestigious Busan Film Festival.

The festival is scheduled for October 4 till October 13, 2023.

Taking to his social media, KJo shared the news on his Instagram story as he penned, “Feeling absolutely blessed & grateful #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahaani goes to Busan film fest.” 

The film has been selected for the Open Cinema Section at the festival.

The film marked Karan Johar’s 25th anniversary in the film industry, and it also happened to be his comeback after he directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

RARKPK garnered a lot of praise for being a typical fresh Bollywood movie which also shed a light on standards of masculinity in South Asian households. 

The film also stars Dharmendar, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It is being appraised as the perfect comeback there could be for KJo.

The A-list director has a full blown lineup, including Yodha starring Siddharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal. He also plans to film an action movie soon. 

