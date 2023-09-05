Linda Evangelista gets candid on fighting cancer twice in five years

Linda Evangelista was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018

Linda Evangelista disclosed that she has faced breast cancer on two separate occasions within the last five years.

She graces the latest digital cover of WSJ. Magazine's Fall Men's Style issue, captured by her close friend and renowned fashion photographer Steven Meisel.

During an open conversation, the 58-year-old supermodel revealed that her initial breast cancer diagnosis occurred in 2018.

“It was detected in my annual mammogram,” she told the outlet. “The margins were not good, and due to other health factors, without hesitation, because I wanted to put everything behind me and not to have to deal with this, I opted for a bilateral mastectomy. Thinking I was good and set for life. Breast cancer was not going to kill me.”

Nevertheless, in July 2022, Evangelista detected a lump on her breast, leading to the distressing revelation that her breast cancer had returned.

“Dig a hole in my chest,” she told her oncologist after her second diagnosis. “I don’t want it to look pretty. I want you to excavate. I want to see a hole in my chest when you’re done. Do you understand me? I’m not dying from this.”

“I just went into this mode that I know how to do — just do what you’ve got to do and get through it,” she added of her approach to treatment. “And that’s what I did.”

Lately, Evangelista had a conversation with her post-cancer care oncologist who conveyed that her prognosis was "good." However, she admitted feeling somewhat underwhelmed by this news, questioning her doctor, "Why isn't it great?"

The doctor explained, "Well, once it's returned, there's a chance." In addition to this, Evangelista received a discouraging "horrible oncotype score," which quantifies the risk of cancer recurrence.

Acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding her future, Evangelista expressed her gratitude for each day as a precious gift.

“I know I have one foot in the grave, but I’m totally in celebration mode,” she said. “I’ve come through some horrible health issues. I’m at a place where I’m so happy celebrating my book [Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel], my life. I’m so happy to be alive. Anything that comes now is bonus.”