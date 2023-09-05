 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan make one change in squad for Super 4 match

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Pakistan´s Faheem Ashraf (3L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Afghanistan´s Rahmanullah Gurbaz (not pictured) during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 26, 2023.

Pakistan on Tuesday announced the playing XI with one change for the first Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, slated to be played tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

It will be the last match of the Asia Cup's Pakistan leg.

Fast bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has replaced spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz in the squad, which will take on Bangladesh, while rest of the team remains the same.

It may be noted that the spin bowlers in the squad remained wicketless in a crucial clash against India last Saturday, while fast bowlers dismantled opponents' entire batting line-up in 48.5 overs of the 50-over game.

Individually, Nawaz conceded 55 runs in eight overs against India.

The game was called off before Pakistan could start the run-chase against India due to persistent rain in Kandy, but the Men in Green qualified for the Super 4 stage after the points were shared.

The player replacing Nawaz last played an ODI earlier last month against Afghanistan. Faheem took two wickets in eight overs.

Earlier, Pakistan trounced Nepal, who are making their Asia Cup debut, with a massive margin in the first match of the continental tournament.

Pakistan's playing XI

Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

