Meghan Markle sparks ‘is she, isn’t she’ frenzy amid divorce rumors

Meghan Markle’s inability to sport a wedding ring as of late has sparked a massive feeding frenzy.

So much so that many are starting to wonder the age-old question, ‘is she, isn’t she’.

Revelations and statements of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Judith Woods.

She shed light on everything in one of her pieces for The Telegraph.

The expert began the topic considering how, “In our celeb-obsessed age it’s now ‘is she... isn’t she?’” especially when it comes to wedding rings because “if a woman appears without one it seems to unleash a tabloid feeding frenzy of wild conjecture about the state of their unions.”

Whether its Britney Spears, to Natalie Portman, and even Emily Ratajkowski and Ariana Grande. “Admittedly it did appear to semaphore the end of their marriages but that’s not the point.”

“Incidentally, husbands come in for their not quite fair share of attention,” Ms Woods noted.

Even though there was Ben Affleck because that was from 2016 and “Mr Britney Spears [Sam Asghari] more recently [still] nobody cares to be honest.”

“This is a girl-on-girl phenomenon. Currently in the ‘is she... isn’t she?’ social media crosshairs is the Duchess of Sussex.”

“Meghan has been spotted sans bling. Let me repeat into my secure wireless headset, the Duchess is sans bling.”

All these claims have come after the rumor mill began churning out reports of an impending divorce.