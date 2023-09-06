Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani join hands for joint venture

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined hands with Isha Ambani for a joint new venture, the actress announced on social media.



The Gully Boy actress turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with Isha to reveal about their joint venture.

Alia had recently started her business venture, Ed-a-Mamma.

Now, she disclosed: “Delighted to share that Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd have entered into a joint venture.”

Alia further said, “Ed-a-Mamma is a bootstrapped venture with a big heart. Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer. What we have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children's products that are safe, parent-friendly and planet-friendly.”

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star went on to add, “On a more personal note, for Isha and me, this is also about two moms coming together. That just makes it so much more special.”



Fans and friends flooded the comment section with well wishes.