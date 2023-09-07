Miley Cyrus remembers marriage end with Liam Hemsworth

Vocal Miley Cyrus touched on a close-to-heart issue on her ongoing Tiktok video series Used to Be Young. It was about her divorce.

Revisiting the tough times, the Hannah Montana star revealed that parting ways with partner Liam Hemsworth after a decade was heartbreaking, saying, “me and Liam’s commitment to being married, just really… came from of course a place of love first because we’d been together for 10 years.”

Exacerbating the situation, the Wrecking Ball crooner said her debut at England’s Glastonbury Festival in June 2019 was on the same day of her separation.

“Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam’s commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could,” the popstar added.

Miley continued, “The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life — to be in that relationship.”



“So that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first. And I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that to not be the case — that the human comes first.”

Met on the 2010’s The Last Song sets, Miley and Liam's budding romance resulted in marriage in 2018, but the pair called it quits in August 2019.

The Disney alum previously explained, "I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable. That was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship."