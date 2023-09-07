Princess Diana would 'hug' Meghan Markle today: 'She would understand her'

Princess Diana would have loved Meghan Markle if she was still around, says an ex-royal staff member.

The former Princess of Wales would have realised Meghan was in trouble during her time in the UK, noted former butler Paul Burrell.

He added: “I think Diana would have embraced Meghan [and] I think she would have tried to understand her.”

“Diana loved America—she loved Americans,” he continued, adding that the mother-of-two wanted to move to America before her death.

“Diana was thrilled at the thought of going to live for some of the year in America,” he said. “There was no way she would have decanted full-time because she was proud of her association with the royal family. But she thought a bolthole as somewhere to escape to, she would love to escape to America,” he said.