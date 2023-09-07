 
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Ethan, Maya Hawke's shocking setup makes 'Wildcat' actors uneasy

Ethan and Maya Hawke are surprisingly normal about filming the intimate scenes where the latter performed while the former directed in the upcoming flick Wildcat.

During an interview with Variety, "We were so comfortable with it. I couldn't care less."

However, the Stranger Things star on-screen fellow actors were not so comfortable with the unique setup.

"We needed to take care of Rafael and Cooper," the filmmaker joked, adding, "I think it was weird for the."

The 25-year-old confirmed, "We made sure to have an intimacy coordinator on set for them," referencing her co-stars, she continued, "So that they felt safe and comfortable and not like they were being spied on by some creepy dad."

Recalling a cheeky anecdote from the set, the New York native said, in an attempt to sound professional, she switched to take his father's first name on the set.

"I started using his name — 'Ethan' — to be like, 'I'm a professional, and then I realized it was actually more distracting to people. They'd be like, 'Why are you doing that?' So I mostly called him 'Dad.'"

In the biographical movie, Maya steps into the shoes of famed novelist Flannery O'Connor and the character from her short stories.

