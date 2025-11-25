Jennifer Aniston weighs in on AI deepfakes in ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston has recently weighed in on the issue of artificial intelligence in the season four of The Morning Show.

The American actress explained how her character Alex Levy tackled AI deepfakes situation during this new season.

Jennifer told Variety that it’s like a “manhole cover” we can’t put back on.

“And we just want to and being in that position where you are all of a sudden, seeing something you were there,” continued the 56-year-old.

Interestingly, Friends alum pointed out that they saw “how it happened and trying to sniff out the truth”.

“How did this even come about and then to find out at the end of the season which you have that it’s the calls coming from inside the house,” explained Jennifer.

Elaborating on her show, the Murder Mystery actress mentioned, “It’s just looked a little bit of horror movie and we are all just figuring it out in as we go in real time.”

Therefore, Jennifer added, “I don’t know what we are going to do about that.”

Earlier, speaking to Elle magazine, the actress disclosed that she’s all set to star in a new Apple TV series, inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.

Jennifer is also in talks with Adam Sandler for Murder Mystery 3.

“My main mission now is doing projects that really inspire me and get me excited,” she stated.

Jennifer further said that the “goal is quality, not quantity, and time spent with people you really, really care about and want to work with”.