Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah part ways months after baby boy birth

After three months of welcoming their child, Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino separated, and the former is demanding the full custody of their son.

Filing a petition, the 29-year-old has argued for a "reasonable visitation" for the Academy winner to his three-month-old, Roman Alfallah Pacino, per The Blast.

However, the father-of-four will have a more prominent role in shaping his kid's future, as his ex-girlfriend approved the joint legal custody, translating into his part in key decisions, including school, medical, and religion.

Talking to The U.S. Sun, the 83-year-old rep Stan Rosenfield stated, "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman."

Interestingly, the California native added a one-page "voluntary declaration of parentage" signed by both parties and witnessed by a third party, which declared the star to be the biological father. It was carried out six days after the child's birth on June 6.

Moreover, Noor is demanding his former boyfriend cover the lawsuit fees. While the child support amount is not mentioned in the filing.

Before Pacino and Noor's romance started in April 2022, the latter had been romantically linked to several high-profile names.