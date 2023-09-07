 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah part ways months after baby boy birth

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah part ways months after baby boy birth
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah part ways months after baby boy birth

After three months of welcoming their child, Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino separated, and the former is demanding the full custody of their son.

Filing a petition, the 29-year-old has argued for a "reasonable visitation" for the Academy winner to his three-month-old, Roman Alfallah Pacino, per The Blast.

However, the father-of-four will have a more prominent role in shaping his kid's future, as his ex-girlfriend approved the joint legal custody, translating into his part in key decisions, including school, medical, and religion.

Talking to The U.S. Sun, the 83-year-old rep Stan Rosenfield stated, "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman."

Interestingly, the California native added a one-page "voluntary declaration of parentage" signed by both parties and witnessed by a third party, which declared the star to be the biological father. It was carried out six days after the child's birth on June 6.

Moreover, Noor is demanding his former boyfriend cover the lawsuit fees. While the child support amount is not mentioned in the filing.

Before Pacino and Noor's romance started in April 2022, the latter had been romantically linked to several high-profile names.

More From Entertainment:

'Harry Potter', DC, 'LOTR' beacon of studio successes, says WBD CEO

'Harry Potter', DC, 'LOTR' beacon of studio successes, says WBD CEO
Kanye West knocks on the court's door amid Italy wild antics

Kanye West knocks on the court's door amid Italy wild antics
Kylie Jenner on Timothée Chalamet PDA: 'She doesn't care if public sees them'

Kylie Jenner on Timothée Chalamet PDA: 'She doesn't care if public sees them'

Ethan, Maya Hawke's shocking setup makes 'Wildcat' actors uneasy

Ethan, Maya Hawke's shocking setup makes 'Wildcat' actors uneasy
Travis Barker pens thankful note after baby's surgery scare

Travis Barker pens thankful note after baby's surgery scare
Drake, The Weeknd A.I. track gets Grammy thumbs-up

Drake, The Weeknd A.I. track gets Grammy thumbs-up
Princess Diana would 'hug' Meghan Markle today: 'She would understand her'

Princess Diana would 'hug' Meghan Markle today: 'She would understand her'
Miley Cyrus remembers marriage end with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus remembers marriage end with Liam Hemsworth
Queen Elizabeth II was in 'private place' before her death in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II was in 'private place' before her death in Scotland
Prince Harry fawns over Prince Archie's 'character development' video

Prince Harry fawns over Prince Archie's 'character development'
When Prince Harry explained Meghan Markle 'clear thinking' on 'suicide' video

When Prince Harry explained Meghan Markle 'clear thinking' on 'suicide'
Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on baby's near death experience

Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on baby's near death experience