Joe Jonas faces backlash for divorce claims involving Sophie Turner's party lifestyle

Joe Jonas has been under scrutiny on social media following reports of his divorce filing from Sophie Turner, reportedly citing concerns over her active social life.

TMZ revealed that the Game of Thrones star is known for her love of socializing and partying, which evidently clashed with Joe, the musician, who prefers a more home-centric lifestyle.

According to an insider cited by the publication, "She likes to party and he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."

This situation has triggered a wave of online backlash against Joe Jonas, with many individuals accusing the 34-year-old pop singer of attempting to paint Sophie Turner in a negative light.

One person remarked, "I think it's really funny that Joe Jonas said she parties too much when she publicly said she's an introvert and prefers to stay at home, as well as him being on tour and partying for the past year and a bit basically."

Another comment read, "Funny how he realised that after 4 years! Disgusting the way he is using his PR to blame her... well fact check Jonas, partying doesn't make her bad and staying home doesn't make you the good one!"

A third individual commented, "I'm not the biggest fan of this woman but the way they're trying to portray Jonas as the 'poor father of two children who has to stay at home taking care of them while she is wasting time partying' doesn't sit right with me really."

They added, "She was pregnant half the time they were together but sure… 'she's partying too much' LOL don't know why Jonas' team has to paint her as a villain, nobody believes that?! just get a divorce and be nice to each other for heavens sake!"

These developments followed revelations from an anonymous friend of Sophie, who disclosed that the couple's problems began during the previous Christmas, with their separation occurring at the start of the summer.

Sophie reportedly spent the following months reconnecting with school friends in the UK and enjoying vacations with them in Europe. Recently, Sophie was seen enjoying herself at the Dropshot Digbeth arcade bar in Birmingham, where she was filming her upcoming ITV series, Joan.

In an attempt to salvage their marriage, Joe came to the UK with their two children during the summer, spending time in Warwickshire, Sophie's hometown. However, their differences proved insurmountable, leading Joe to return to the US with their children, who have been living with him since the split.

On Wednesday, Joe and Sophie officially confirmed their decision to divorce, releasing a joint statement where they emphasized that it was a mutual choice.

