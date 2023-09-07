 
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Miley Cyrus shares why filming 'Black Mirror' episode was traumatic for her

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Miley Cyrus shares why filming Black Mirror episode was traumatic for her
Miley Cyrus shares why filming 'Black Mirror' episode was traumatic for her

Miley Cyrus opened up about how she was filming a traumatic scene for Black Mirror when her and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s home in Malibu burned down.

In the recent episode of her TikTok series Used to Be Young, the Flowers singer shared how she suffered from several panic and anxiety attacks at the time. 

“I was filming Black Mirror and while I was there the Woolsey Fires happened in Malibu,” she shared.

Miley added, “I was in South Africa but [the episode] was taking place in Malibu, so it was just a real trip. Two or three years after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I had this anxiety attack with a vision attached that I would be strapped down to a gurney.”

The 30-year-old pop singer was referring to her character, Ashley O, who was tied down to a hospital bed forcefully in the episode. Miley recalled that the scene was too similar to the recurring dreams she had been having.

She shared that while filming the hospital scene, her house on the other hand had actually burned down.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker also shared that when she received the news of Woosely wildfires burning her house down, the very next day she had to film the song On a Roll for the anthology series episode.

“Found out that my house had burned to the ground, and I had to do this on the next day of filming. The show must go on," she added.

