Hailey Bieber giving off ‘manager’ vibes while Justin Bieber looks ‘glum’ during dinner date

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were seen having a date night in West Hollywood earlier this week, where the singer appeared "glum."



The Peaches singer, 29, and his 26-year-old model wife, who have been married since 2018, were spotted at the Sushi Park on Tuesday.

Analyzing their appearance, an expert said that the Grammy Award winner looked "glum" as he walked beside Hailey, clinging to his arm.

The body language expert, Judi James, told The Mirror, "Justin's body language here does look a little boy-sulk glum as he walks slightly ahead of his wife with both his hands pushed into his pockets."

"The hands in the pockets can signal a desire to hide," the woman continued, "especially when they are pushed this far into the pockets of jeans that are already low-slung."

"Hayley's body language does make her look so much more grown-up and elegant here," remarked Judi.

The expert went on to add of Justin, "He could be getting tired of [recent speculation about them] or there might also be residue emotions over the way that he, like Prince Harry, did look a little like a 'plus one' at times at the Beyoncé concert."



Judi said that the couple might be trying to become the "newest power couple" of Hollywood with Hailey giving off "manager" vibes while Justin exuded "A-list pop star" vibes.

"Or it could be that the pair are notching up to becoming the newest power couple on the block," she suggested, adding, "with Hailey apparently taking over his business affairs."

"And so Justin is now happy to confine his body language poses to that of 'A-list pop star' while Hailey adopts a more confident, managerial look, as they seem to here."