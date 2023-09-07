 
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Thursday, September 07, 2023

Meghan Markle has 'lost' her engagement ring from Prince Harry

Experts have just started questioning Meghan Markle’s motives for the removal of her engagement ring.

All these revelations about the issue have been shared by royal commentator Judith Woods.

she broke it all down in a candid piece for The Telegraph and began by pointing out the fear Netflix officials must be feeling about this media frenzy since “love stories are big business”.

And “Netflix absolutely does not want it spoilt by bitter Exflix headlines. So think on that.”

Before signing off she also issued an urgent plea to Meghan and said, “So Meghan, if you did take it off for whatever reason and have lost your Markle sparkle, you are not alone.”

She even added, “Just ‘fess up to Harry. He’ll definitely buy you a new one as it’s a first offence, the whole ‘is she... isn’t she” speculation will stop and Harmony (see what I did there?) will be well and truly restored.”

