Showbiz
Thursday, September 07, 2023
PASC unveils star-studded body for Pakistan's Oscar entry selection

Thursday, September 07, 2023

(From left to right) Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar, author Fatima Bhutto, cinematographer Bilal Lashari, director Saim Sadiq, PASC Chairman Mo Naqvi, event organizer Frieha Altaf, director-producer Mehreen Jabbar, Actor-producer Nadia Afgan, film star Fawad Khan, filmmaker Madeeha Syed and Haya Fatima. — PASC
Pakistani Academy Selection Committee (PASC) has unveiled a 11-member body comprising star actors and notable directors and filmmakers, which will select Pakistan's Oscar entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category.

PASC chairman Mohammed Ali Naqvi, better known as Mo Naqvi, introduced the committee for 2023 Pakistani movies.

The committee comprises some of Pakistan's finest talents from the film and acting industry.

Award-winning director and cinematographer Bilal Lashari, who directed Pakistan's biggest blockbuster "The Legend of Maula Jatt", is also among the committee members for the year.

Geo Films, Encyclomedia and Lashari Films had jointly produced this masterpiece, which became a roaring success in the history of Pakistani film industry.

Here is the list of all PASC 2023 members: 

Saim Sadiq, who is the director of  "Joyland". The film is a Cannes Jury Award-winner and was also shortlisted for an Oscar.

Acclaimed filmmaker and co-founder of Documentary Association of Pakistan Haya Fatima.

Award-winning director, producer, editor with over two decades in film and TV, Mehreen Jabbar.

Veteran actor, director, producer Nadia Afgan, whose work in film and television has won many accolades.

Award-winning director and cinematographer Bilal Lashari.

Event director, producer, activist. Champion of women and children's rights activist Frieha Altaf.

Acclaimed author and Bailey’s Prize nominee Fatima Bhutto, who is a major advocate for justice, culture, and climate.

Award-winning documentary filmmaker, journalist, cultural critic Madeeha Syed. Her films have influenced local academia.

Lux Style and Filmfare Awards winner Fawad Khan, who is one of South Asia's most renowned actors.

Multi-talented actor Ahmed Ali Akbar, who is known for his work in 'Laal Kabootar". He is a recipient of multiple awards and has a strong theatrical background.

Academy Awards, mainly known as the Oscars, are awards for artistic and technical merit of the film industry. 

They are presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements as assessed by the Academy's voting membership.

