 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William is dreading 'distraction' Prince Harry arrival in UK

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Prince William and Princess Kate have no desire to meet Prince Harry as he lands in the UK.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are avoiding their younger brother as he attends the Wellchild awards sans wife Meghan Markle.

Speaking about their impossible reunion, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said: “It is my understanding that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no desire to meet with Harry - with or without Meghan Markle.”

The host of the To Di For Daily podcast continued : “There is a severe lack of trust, and they don’t want the conversation repeated to anyone.”

“I suspect that Prince William is dreading Prince Harry’s arrival. Especially when William and Catherine are expected to publicly acknowledge the anniversary of the late queen’s passing. Harry will be, no doubt, a distraction and will create conflicting headlines that the palace will not appreciate,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Markle 'dusting herself off' Kate Middleton friendship

Megan Markle 'dusting herself off' Kate Middleton friendship
Marc Anthony proudly brings his sons to Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' ceremony

Marc Anthony proudly brings his sons to Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' ceremony
Church of Scientology faces law's fury over Danny Masterson rape case?

Church of Scientology faces law's fury over Danny Masterson rape case?
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion ignite hype with 'Bongos' teaser and live video premiere video

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion ignite hype with 'Bongos' teaser and live video premiere
Miley Cyrus announces the end of her 'Used To Be Young' series

Miley Cyrus announces the end of her 'Used To Be Young' series

DC throws 'grieving Aquaman' pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols

DC throws 'grieving Aquaman' pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols
Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him video

Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him

Meghan Markle has ‘lost’ her engagement ring from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has ‘lost’ her engagement ring from Prince Harry
Toronto International Film Festival opens amid Hollywood strikes

Toronto International Film Festival opens amid Hollywood strikes

'Suits' star Patrick J.Adams mentions Meghan Markle in Instagram bio

'Suits' star Patrick J.Adams mentions Meghan Markle in Instagram bio

Fans hail Kano’s ‘phenomenal’ acting in ‘superb’ final season of Top Boy

Fans hail Kano’s ‘phenomenal’ acting in ‘superb’ final season of Top Boy
Prince Harry can ‘last a day or two’ but ‘can’t maintain popularity

Prince Harry can ‘last a day or two’ but ‘can’t maintain popularity