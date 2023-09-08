Prince William is dreading 'distraction' Prince Harry arrival in UK

Prince William and Princess Kate have no desire to meet Prince Harry as he lands in the UK.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are avoiding their younger brother as he attends the Wellchild awards sans wife Meghan Markle.

Speaking about their impossible reunion, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said: “It is my understanding that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no desire to meet with Harry - with or without Meghan Markle.”

The host of the To Di For Daily podcast continued : “There is a severe lack of trust, and they don’t want the conversation repeated to anyone.”

“I suspect that Prince William is dreading Prince Harry’s arrival. Especially when William and Catherine are expected to publicly acknowledge the anniversary of the late queen’s passing. Harry will be, no doubt, a distraction and will create conflicting headlines that the palace will not appreciate,” she concluded.



