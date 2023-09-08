 
King Charles was 'convinced' Prince Harry was 'girl' ahead of birth

King Charles III was adamant on having a baby girl after Prince William.

The former Prince of Wales wanted to even out his family after the birth of his heir and demanded a girl child when Princess Diana was expecting Prince Harry.

Royal author Christopher Anderson reveals His Majesty refused to look at the sonogram when Princess Diana was pregnant, in a bid to convince himself that he is going to become a father of a girl child.

“He wanted a girl to round out the family,” Andersen said.

He added to Fox News; “He was so convinced Diana was pregnant with a girl that he refused to look at any sonograms. Diana did look, however. ‘I knew it was a boy,’ she later said.”

“‘And I didn’t tell him.’ Diana would recall that time in their marriage, ‘We were very, very close to each other the six weeks before Harry was born. The closest we’ve ever, ever been and ever will be,’” Anderson added.

