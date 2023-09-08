Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades

After being dogged by courtroom drama for years, Johnny Depp has focused again on his career as he oozes hotness in the new commercial of his partner fragrance brand Dior's Sauvage.



Taking to Instagram, the French brand said, "Bold and powerful, in his essence, his truth, embodies the soul of Sauvage," calling him "fearless," as he donned a full black gipsy handsome look.

With his hair worn down, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's black collared shirt under the same colour vest and wearing some eyeliners was completed by silver jewellery.

Signed with them in 2015, the label stood with their brand face through thick and thin despite the Hollywood star's bombshell courtroom case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Meanwhile, the company heavily benefitted from its association with the 60, as the Wall Street Journal claimed that the sales of Johnny's cologne skyrocketed and became one of their top-selling fragrances amid the court controversy.

Registering the record profits, Dior last year renewed the Golden Globe's winner contract for three years with a mouth-watering $20 million, per Variety.



In comparison, Robert Pattinson took home twice the less sum as a spokesman for Dior Homme.

Expanding on the whopping figure, one insider gave a peek into the industry's average paycheques to better understand the actor's unusually massive amount.

"Most A-listers with fragrance deals pull in around $2 million-$4 million per year like Chris Pine, whose deal with Armani is valued at $4 million a year over 3 years."