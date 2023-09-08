Kourtney Kardashian cryptically rants about needing 'sisterly support' after emergency surgery

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories, following criticism aimed at her sisters for what some deemed as insensitivity after her recent emergency surgery.

The 44-year-old reality TV personality revealed on Wednesday that she had undergone urgent surgery related to her pregnancy, with her husband, Travis Barker, rushing to her side from his European tour to offer support. Kourtney expressed her gratitude on social media, specifically thanking the medical staff and doctors for their crucial role in "saving her baby's life."

Her social media post received an outpouring of support from her fans, who were quick to notice her sisters' apparent lack of acknowledgment regarding her hospitalization. Instead, Kim Kardashian shared Instagram posts featuring snaps from Beyoncé's concert, while Khloe Kardashian used her account to promote her fashion brand, Good American.

Kourtney responded to the situation by sharing a biblical passage on her Instagram Stories, which mentioned a "godlike privilege" bestowed upon some individuals. Another cryptic message in the post read, "Apart from me, you can do nothing," seemingly directed at her family.

Kourtney's sisters—Kim, Khloe, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner—all liked her post regarding her hospitalization. Nevertheless, fans took to Reddit to express their dissatisfaction with the famous family's response.

One fan expressed, "They can't stand having attention not on them. It was so gross to see Kim just going about posting bikini thirst traps while Kourtney posted about almost losing her baby."

Another individual commented, "They seem to hate Kourtney," while a third added, "I have 4 sisters myself and if anyone of them had some form of medical emergency I would be right there to support them. I understand maybe not canceling going to the concert. But to not even comment at all on her post to me is honestly sad."

Nevertheless, some fans speculated that Kourtney's family likely provided support in person rather than through online posts. One person shared, "Honestly if my sibling was going through something traumatic like that the last thing I would think about is social media. I would be there for them in the moment."

In her post, Kourtney also expressed gratitude towards her mother, Kris Jenner, stating, "And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."