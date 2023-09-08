Kim Kardashian to stage medical intervention for ex Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly worried for her ex-husband Kanye West after he made headlines with his “lewd behaviour” with new wife Bianca Censori in Italy.

The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, sparked frenzy on social media after he was photographed exposing his rear in front of tourists.

To add to it, his wife’s “barely-there” outfits also grabbed attention of online critics, with some sources claiming that Kanye made Biance forcefully wear revealing clothes.

However, Kim, her sisters, especially Khloe Kardashian, and her mother Kris Jenner are “really concerned about his well-being right now," an insider told Life & Style.

“Kim’s worried he’s unwell and not taking care of himself. He’s spiraling,” the source said, noting that the famous family has put everything Kanye said about them behind.

The insider also pointed out how Kanye admitted that he is bipolar and forgets to take the prescribed medication and how it has Kim concerned.

“Kim is especially concerned for the sake of their children,” the insider of the former lovers four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, “and has reached out to make sure he’s stable.”

“The drinking worries her, too,” the insider said, adding, “The word intervention has even been thrown around.”

Khloe Kardashian trying to get Kanye West to see a doctor

Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe Kardashian, who is said to be closest to the rapper, has been “trying to get him to see his doctors.”

Speaking of Bianca’s role in all this, the insider said, “She might be a great person and trying to help Kanye, but there are also fears she could be using him for fame.”