Prince Harry’s ‘whingeing’ is finally coming to an end

Saturday, September 09, 2023
Saturday, September 09, 2023

 
Experts have just weighed in on the most shocking changes that have been noted in Prince Harry since having shelled out 'burn after burn' against King Charles.

Claims of this nature regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “Post-Megxit, the duke and duchess have not emerged as powerful, positive and energising leaders but as complainers par excellence, totally blinkered to the fact that two wealthy and healthy people being paid to lob hand grenades at the monarchy hardly makes them deeply sympathetic or inspiring figures.”

However, “The Invictus Games this week could change all that; could change the channel and reset the temperature here.”

This is mainly due to the fact that many agree, “Watching Heart you are reminded of how great Harry can be when he forgets he was given a smaller Balmoral bedroom than big brother Prince William.”

“The Harry you see in his doco is a man driven to help and who cares as hard as a person can,” Ms Elser said in the middle of her piece.

Before concluding she also added, “This is the Harry that the duke and duchess need to remind the world exists, to supplant plonker Harry and his puckery filial whingeing with the image of Harry as a compassionate, devoted and selfless doer.”

