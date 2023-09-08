 
Friday, September 08, 2023
Prince Harry’s going into ‘overdrive’ as career stands at a ‘serious crossroads’

Prince Harry’s going into ‘overdrive’ as career stands at a ‘serious crossroads’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the shocking realities of their career as well as the need to ‘rethink’ on this crossroads.

Claims and admissions of this nature have been presented by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she said, “Right now, it would seem like the Sussexes are cheerily and readily serving up a decidedly peppy and upbeat face to the world.”

And “The only two explanations I can come up with: Maybe they are just high on life and have finally found a good babysitter.”

“Or maybe this sudden return to the spotlight has something to do with the coming events of this week which will see the Team Sussex ratchet things up, jiggle all the knobs to 11 and go into overdrive as they find their careers and brand at a serious crossroads.”

All of this has come shortly after it was announced, “Prepare yourself for a lot more of the duke because the former working HRH is about to return to the fore with gusto.”

