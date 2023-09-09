France triumphs over New Zealand during opening match of Rugby World Cup

France's full-back Thomas Ramos catches the ball during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and New Zealand at Stade de France in Paris on September 8, 2023. — AFP

The French team won the opening match of the Rugby World Cup at a sold-out Stade de France beating New Zealand 27-13 Friday as Thomas Ramos secured 17 to help the team bag victory.

Thomas Ramos was impressive with the boot as the hosts, leading contenders for the title, started the tournament in style.



Winger Mark Talea claimed two tries for three-time winners All Blacks, who had led 13-9 with more than half an hour to play in hot and humid conditions in Paris.

More to follow...