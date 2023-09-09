 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton support King Charles as monarch

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have extended their support to King Charles as the monarch marked one year on British throne.

King Charles official Twitter and Instagram handles released a stylish video to mark one year since the monarch's accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 last year.

The video shows King Charles and Queen Camilla's 571 royal engagements across 79 regions in all four nations of the UK in a year.

The footage also shows scenes from the two state visits by foreign dignitaries besides the Coronation service and this year's garden parties.

The royal family shared the video with caption “Looking back on an extraordinary year …”

The post also reads: “Thank you for all your warm welcomes and generous support.”

Thousands of royal fans have reacted to the post.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also extended their support to King Charles by pressing the heart button on the post.

