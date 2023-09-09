 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar celebrates 56th birthday with hilarious teaser of ‘Welcome 3’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Akshay Kumar celebrates 56th birthday with hilarious teaser of ‘Welcome 3’
Akshay Kumar celebrates 56th birthday with hilarious teaser of ‘Welcome 3’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar celebrated his 56th birthday with a special gift for himself and his millions of fans.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay teased his fans with a hilarious glimpse into much-anticipated film ‘Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3).”

He wrote in the caption, “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have presented a birthday gift to you all and myself). If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome (3) #WelcomeToTheJungle.”

He also disclosed the release date of Welcome To The Jungle, saying, “In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3.”

In another post, sharing the first poster of the film, Akshay says, “Thank you for all the love & wishes.”

Earlier, Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna shared a stunning photo to wish him a very happy birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday Mr K! I love you more than Marge loves Homer.”


More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone owns SRK-starrer 'Jawan,' fans go crazy over star's cameo

Deepika Padukone owns SRK-starrer 'Jawan,' fans go crazy over star's cameo
PASC unveils star-studded body for Pakistan's Oscar entry selection

PASC unveils star-studded body for Pakistan's Oscar entry selection
Kapotaqkhy Chanchala: From Miss Pakistan Universal to Miss Earth 2023

Kapotaqkhy Chanchala: From Miss Pakistan Universal to Miss Earth 2023
Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani join hands for joint venture

Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani join hands for joint venture
Did Katrina Kaif get cosmetic surgery? Fans think so

Did Katrina Kaif get cosmetic surgery? Fans think so

Shahrukh Khan draws flak for visiting temple prior 'Jawan's' release

Shahrukh Khan draws flak for visiting temple prior 'Jawan's' release
'Jawan' expected to break opening box-office records:

'Jawan' expected to break opening box-office records: "The hype is huge!"
Parineeti Chopra announces her next venture days before wedding: ‘I'm so happy’

Parineeti Chopra announces her next venture days before wedding: ‘I'm so happy’
'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' bags a screen at Busan Film Festival

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' bags a screen at Busan Film Festival
'Queen of My Dreams' set to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival on September 8

'Queen of My Dreams' set to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival on September 8
WATCH: Pakistani Singer Kaifi Khalil enchants US audiences

WATCH: Pakistani Singer Kaifi Khalil enchants US audiences
Barbie’s dramatic journey glimpses into Pakistan’s raw reality

Barbie’s dramatic journey glimpses into Pakistan’s raw reality