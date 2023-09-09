Akshay Kumar celebrates 56th birthday with hilarious teaser of ‘Welcome 3’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar celebrated his 56th birthday with a special gift for himself and his millions of fans.



Taking to Instagram, Akshay teased his fans with a hilarious glimpse into much-anticipated film ‘Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3).”

He wrote in the caption, “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have presented a birthday gift to you all and myself). If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome (3) #WelcomeToTheJungle.”

He also disclosed the release date of Welcome To The Jungle, saying, “In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3.”



In another post, sharing the first poster of the film, Akshay says, “Thank you for all the love & wishes.”

Earlier, Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna shared a stunning photo to wish him a very happy birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday Mr K! I love you more than Marge loves Homer.”



